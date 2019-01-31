Hearing on CBI interim chief Nageswara Rao’s appointment deferred

The hearing on a plea challenging the appointment of M. Nageswara Rao as interim Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was deferred once again after Supreme Court judge Justice N.V. Ramana recused from hearing the matter on Thursday.

This is the third time that a presiding judge of an apex court bench that also includes Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar and Justice Indira Banarjee recused from hearing the matter.

Earlier Justice A. K. Sikri had recused from hearing the matter.

The plea by the NGO Common Cause was listed before Justice Sikri after Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recused from hearing the matter as he was a member of the selection panel along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge.