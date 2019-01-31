God wanted Trump to become President: White House official

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she believes that God wanted President Donald Trump to win the 2016 election, the media reported.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become President, and that’s why he’s there,” CNN quoted Sanders as saying in a Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) interview on Wednesday.

“I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

When asked about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling Trump’s proposed wall along the US-Mexico border “immoral”, Sanders told CBN: “The idea that protecting the people of your country, which is the fundamental duty of being President of the United States, would in some way be immoral is a ridiculous charge.”

On December 22, the government partially shut down after Trump demanded $5.7 billion for new border wall funding and Democrats, who control the House, refused to approve the funds.

In the interview, Sanders also reassured that Trump’s announcement that he would withdraw the US military from Syria would not endanger Christians in the area.

“Look, the President’s made clear that we support Christians, that we support the Kurds,” Sanders said, adding the President has “made that clear to Turkey.”

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to “devastate” Turkey’s economy if it attacked the Kurds in Syria — a stark threat toward an ally in the region that has partnered with the US in the fight against the Islamic State terror group.

Turkey views some Kurdish groups in the region as terrorist groups and Kurds make up the majority of US-allied fighters operating in Syria in the civil war against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.