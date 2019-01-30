Kumbh smearing by Tharoor has backing of Rahul Gandhi: Irani

A day after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stirred a controversy after taking a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet taking a dip in Prayagraj Kumbh, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday hit out at him saying that the “smearing” of the Kumbh was done with “tactical support” from party President Rahul Gandhi.

She also asked the Congress chief why he “allowed” such an attack on the beliefs of millions of Hindus.

“It is appalling that a Congress MP with tactical support of Rahul Gandhi has indulged in smearing of the Kumbh,” Irani told reporters.

Her remarks came a day after Tharoor on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “You want to keep the Ganga clean and also wash sins there. Everyone is naked in this sangam. Jai Ganga Maiya Ki.”

Irani said that crores of Hindus across the world consider Kumbh as part of their faith and religious practice and for those who throng to Prayagraj ‘sanatan dharma’ says Kumbh is a place where saints come for the betterment of mankind.

Slamming the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Irani said, “For Tharoor to make a statement which tantamounts to a religious ler, a question needs to be asked to Rahul Gandhi, who strategically wears the ‘janeu’ (sacred thread) only when there is an election around the corner, as to why he has allowed this attack on the beliefs of millions of Hindus across the world.”

“The fact that Rahul Gandhi chooses to be quiet, the fact the Congress party representative continues his attack on Hindu beliefs, traditions and Hindu faith is an indication enough to the entire community that this attack on Kumbh and the malice has been mounted on the direction of Congress President,” she added.