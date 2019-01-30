Bhagwant Mann takes over as AAP Punjab President again

Sangrur Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday took over as president of the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Mann took over the reins of the party unit here in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the AAP in-charge for Punjab, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and former AAP Punjab co-President Aman Arora.

This is Mann’s second stint as president of the state unit.

He had resigned from the same post in March last year after AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered an unconditional apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia without consulting the AAP Punjab unit leaders.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, in the run up to the February 2017 assembly elections in Punjab had been alleging that Majithia was a “drug lord” and was patronizing the rampant drug trade in the state.

Mann and Arora had then (March 2018) tendered their resignations.

The AAP’s national Political Affairs Committee (PAC) had reviewed Mann’s resignation after the Punjab core committee rejected it nearly 10 months after.

Mann, formerly a popular comedian-actor, has had his fair share of controversies in recent years, especially linked to his drinking habit.

Mann had, recently, in the presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia, publicly announced at a rally that he had given up drinking completely from January 1.

Kejriwal had applauded Mann’s resolve to give up drinking.

The AAP Punjab unit has been facing a rebellion in its leadership ranks with several leaders quitting or being suspended from the party in the last three years.