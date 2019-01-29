Rahul Gandhi meets Parrikar in Goa

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Goa Assembly and met ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in his official chamber.

“He met the Chief Minister, talked to him for five minutes enquiring about his health,” Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said.

Asked if Gandhi raised the issue of the Rafale audio tape, Kavlekar said: “It was a private visit. That issue was not discussed. Rahul Gandhi could make an official trip to Goa next month.”

Gandhi also went to the opposition lobby and met Congress MLAs.

The visit comes a day after Gandhi took to Twitter saying the former Defence Minister “possessed explosive documents on the Rafale deal, which gave him a hold over Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

He also said the audio tape in which Health Minister Vishwajit Rane was heard saying that Parrikar possesses Rafale files was “genuine”, which was why the Parrikar-led administration was not probing the contents of the audio.

Gandhi is in Goa since Saturday with his mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.