IAF jet crashes in UP, pilot safe

A fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an agricultural field in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday but the pilot ejected safety, authorities said.

The Jaguar plane had taken off from the Gorakhpur Air Force station on a routine sortie. The pilot ejected on time and was reported to be safe.

The incident occurred in Hetimpur area near National Highway 28.

The plane caught fire after crashing. A court of enquiry has bene ordered, Gargi Mallik, the public relations officer (PRO) of the Central Command, told IANS.