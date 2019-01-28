EC wants officers who have served 3 years in a posting shunted out

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) has directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states and Union Territories to transfer all the officers who have completed three years in a posting or are serving in their home district.

It has directed the state government to ensure that no District Election Officer, Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, Police Inspector, Sub Inspector or above is posted back in a district or Assembly constituency if he has served there during any election prior to May 31, 2017.

The EC said the order would be applicable to all senior and junior officers in the civil administration (DMs, SDMs, Tehsildars) as well as in the police department right from the Inspector General of Police down to Sub-Inspectors.

The officers connected with the election duties are also required to give a declaration that they are not relative of any contesting candidate and no criminal case is pending against them.