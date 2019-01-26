Jammu-Srinagar highway remains shut

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Saturday for the 6th consecutive day stranding scores of valley-bound passengers here.

“Shooting stones continue at many places in the Ramban district. Landslides again hit the highway in Gagroo, Anokhi Fall and Battery Chashma area even as debris clearance operations were underway,” a traffic department official said.

Two policemen, including a junior officer were injured by shooting stones on Friday.

For the safety of passengers it has been decided not to allow traffic on the highway, the official added.

Over 2,000 trucks, most of them carrying essentials to the Kashmir Valley have been stranded at various places on the highway.

Stranded passengers here in the Jammu and Kashmir capital have appealed to the government to arrange for airlifting them.