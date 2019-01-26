Delhi government built over 8,000 classrooms since 2015: Sisodia

The Delhi government has constructed over 8,000 classrooms in its schools since 2015, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday, saying 12,000 more classrooms will be built by the year-end.

“More than 8,000 new classrooms have been built in Delhi government schools. Construction of 11,000 has been started while tender for 1,000 has been floated,” Sisodia tweeted.

He added that in 2015, there were 17,000 broken classrooms in Delhi government schools.

“Now. there are 25,000+ classrooms in good condition that will become 37,000 by the end of this year,” he said.

Education and health have been the main focus of the Delhi government since it came to power in 2015.