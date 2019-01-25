CBI books ex-Haryana CM Hooda in land allocation case, raids 30 places in Delhi-NCR

The CBI on Friday registered a fresh case against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over alleged irregularities in land allotment and carried out raids at over 30 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), officials said.

“Over 30 places in Delhi-NCR, including Hooda’s Delhi and Rohtak residences, were raided in connection with the alleged land allotment irregularities that took place in Haryana between 2004 and 2007,” a senior Central Bureau of Investigation officer told IANS here.

The raids started early on Friday morning.

Hooda was expected to address a rally in Haryana’s Jind city later Friday in support of Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The officer said that the agency had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry to probe into the allegations. However, it remained tightlipped on more details about the case.

The CBI had recently received a go-ahead to file a chargesheet against Hooda in connection with the case.

The former Chief Minister faces allegations of using his influence to allot a plot for Associated Journal Limited (AJL), the parent company of the National Herald newspaper.