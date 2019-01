AM Naik, Djibouti President chosen for Padma Vibhushan

Industry veteran A.M. Naik of L&T group, President of Djibouti Ismail Guelleh, who extended support for rescusing Indians from war hit Yemen, folk singer Teejan Bai and Marathi theatre legend B.M. Purandare were on Friday chosen for the second highest civilan honour Padma Vibhushan on the 70th Republic Day.

In all, 112 Padma awards were released by Rashtrapati Bhawan, which included 14 Padma Bhushans and 94 Padma Shri.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Kariya Munda, Malyalam actor Mohan Lal, late journalist Kuldeep Nayyar, S Nambi Naraynan, the space scientist who was jailed on trumped up espionage charges, mountaineering personality Bechandri Pal, former CAG V.K. Shunglu and BJP MP Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav for Padma Bhushan awardees.

In the Padma Shri category, Sikh riot activist H.S. Phoolka, former Akali Dal minister S.S. Dhinsha, author Gita Mehta, who is also the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Prabhu Deva, late Kader Khan, singer Shankar Mahadevan, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, football player Sunil Chetri, eminent surgeon Sandeep Guleria have been picked.

In all 94 personalities were picked in the Padma Shri category, that also included wrestler Bajrang Punia, archery expert B.D. Laishram and spiritual personality Bangaru Adigalar of Tamil Nadu.