Killing militants won’t solve Kashmir problem: Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Thursday that killing militants will not solve the real problem in the state.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a function in memory of Satpal Sahni, a veteran journalist and a former Director General of the Information Department.

“Killing militants will not solve the problem (in Jammu and Kashmir),” Malik said. “The solution will be reached once the youth decide to shun violence because militancy does not lie in the gun, but in the mind.”

He said he was pained even by the death of militants. “Believe me, every single killing, even that of a militant, pains me.”

Malik commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police who he said was doing a commendable job vis-a-vis the dragging militancy.