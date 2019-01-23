Assault case filed against Karnataka Congress MLA

An assault case was registered against Karnataka Congress legislator J.N. Ganesh for his alleged attack on party MLA Anand Singh on Sunday, police said on Wednesday.

“A FIR under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) was filed against Ganesh based on the statements from Anand Singh in the hospital,” a police official from Ramanagar police station in Ramanagara district told IANS over phone.

Singh was hospitalized on Sunday after an alleged attack by Ganesh while he was at a resort on the city’s outskirts along with other party MLAs last week.

Police have formed teams to nab Ganesh, who is allegedly absconding, the official said.

While Ganesh is an MLA from Kampli in Ballari district, Singh is a legislator from Vijayanagara Assembly segment in the same district.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress earlier said it had suspended Ganesh from the party.

“We at Congress show zero tolerance towards violence by any of our representatives. Based on preliminary information gathered about the brawl between MLAs, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao has ordered the suspension of Ganesh,” the party tweeted.

An enquiry committee under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and Congress leaders K.J. George and Krishna Byre Gowda was formed to look into the incident, the party added.

The party’s legislators were lodged at the resort from January 18-21 to keep them at one place amid reported poaching by the Bharatiya Janata Party.