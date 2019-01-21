Pliskova beats Muguruza, enters Australian Open quarters

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic played her best tennis to beat Spain’s Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and move into the last eight of the Australian Open here on Monday.

Muguruza, seeded 18th, could only stay afloat early in the first set when she broke her 7th-seed opponent for the only time, reports Efe news.

However, the Czech player slammed 23 winners and five aces with only three unforced errors to seal her eighth win against the former world No. 1.

Pliskova will now play the winner of Monday’s match between Romania’s No. 1- seed Simona Halep and 16th-seed Serena Williams of the United States in the next round.