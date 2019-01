Bihar will soon implement the 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weak sections in the general category, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday.

“We will implement the 10 per cent reservation soon. We are taking legal opinion on it,” the Chief Minister told the media here after holding his weekly Lok Samvad interactive programme.

The 10 per cent quota bill was passed by Parliament this month and received the Presidential assent.