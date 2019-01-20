My statement on backing Congress over-stretched: VHP leader

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Working President Alok Kumar on Sunday said his statement that his organisation would consider backing the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls if it includes the construction of Ram temple in its manifesto was over-stretched.

“This is nothing but an overstretching of my statement,” Kumar told IANS soon after a row erupted over his reported remarks. “Neither are we considering to support the Congress nor will we do so in future.”

The VHP leader also said that there was less possibility of bringing a legislation for building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya during the present dispensation.

Kumar on Saturday reportedly said in Prayagraj that if the Congress includes the construction of Ram temple in its election manifesto, the VHP might think about backing the party.

Clarifying, Kumar said the VHP wants a “broad political consensus” on the Ram temple issue.

“We want all political parties to support this issue. Whoever will support it, we will welcome. But it does not mean that the VHP will support any political party in the election,” he said.

He told reporters in Prayagraj that the Congress must remove restrictions on ‘swamyasewaks’ joining the party.

“One doesn’t become a Brahmin by just wearing janeau,” Kumar said, while referring to Congress President Rahul Gandhi.