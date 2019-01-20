Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

BJP President Amit Shah was on Sunday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here where he was admitted after contracting swine flu.

“It’s a matter of joy, happiness that our President Amit Shahji has been discharged from AIIMS. He is completely healthy and have reached his residence. Thanks to all the well wishers and party cadres for their wishes,” Anil Baluni, the Bharatiya Janata Party media cell convenor said in a tweet.

Shah, 54, was admitted on Wednesday. He was under the observation of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.