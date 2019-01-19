Modi sniggers at opposition’s Kolkata rally, terms it ‘anti-people’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the mega-rally of Opposition parties in in Kolkata terming it “anti-people”.

Speaking at a rally in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Modi said the opposition alliance was not against him, but “against the people of India”.

“They have not even properly united together, but have already started bargaining for their share (of seats). They are seeking support to save themselves, but I want your support to take the country forward,” Modi said.

He pointed out that his campaign against corruption has angered many people, but he was not concerned as he prevented them from looting public money.

To counter these and other actions, the opposition has now formed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance for the upcoming general elections.

Modi also took a swipe at what he called attempts by those who “muzzled democracy” now speaking of “saving democracy”, and said the BJP’s sole aim is to work for the development of the country and its people.

Earlier, Modi laid the foundation stone of a medical college in Silvassa, the bustling industrial capital of this Union Territory and inaugurated in nearby Hazira Armoured Systems Complex of Larsen&Toubro.

AT the L&T complex, he contributed the entire team for building the state-of-the-art K-9 Vajra Self-Propelled Howitzer guns, terming it as “a significant contribution towards India’s defence sector and protecting the country and its 130 crore people.”

He checked the guns and even took a ride in one of the vehicles on display at the complex.

Later, Modi was scheduled to depart for Mumbai to inaugurate the country’s first National Museum of Indian Cinema in the country’s film capital.