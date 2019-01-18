Toyota launches Camry Hybrid at Rs 36.95 lakh in India

Automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday announced the India launch of Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV) here at an ex-showroom price of Rs 36.95 lakh.

The price would be same across the nation and bookings were opened from the day, the company said.

The Hybrid is powered with a “2.5 litre 4-cylinder TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) Gasoline Hybrid Dynamic Force Engine”, Toyota said in a statement.

The new model features “Continuously Variable Transmission” with sequential shift by paddles.

It also comes with nine SRS airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist system.