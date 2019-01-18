Justice Maheshwari, Justice Khanna sworn in as SC Judges

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna were on Friday sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court.

They were administered the oath by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

With their swearing in, the apex court now has 28 judges against its sanctioned strength of 31.

Before their elevation to the top court, Justice Maheshwari was the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court and Justice Khanna was a Judge in the Delhi High Court.

President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed them as Supreme Court Judges on Wednesday after the government accepted the top court collegium’s recommendation on their elevation.

The collegium decision of January 10 triggered a controversy as it had revoked its December 12, 2018, decision to recommend the elevation of Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon to the Supreme Court.

Justice Khanna was elevated to Supreme Court superceding three senior most judges of Delhi High Court and he stood at number 33 of the all India seniority of the High Court judges.