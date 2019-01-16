Unwanted Intrusion

An independent & sovereign functioning of our institutions guarding our liberty & equality & encouraging of fairness & probity in governance, is at the very core of our nation.

BY DANFES

In a democratic polity, independence & accountability to the institution & to the public at large, rest on top of any constitutional duty & responsibility. The sweat, toil & vision of our founding fathers, having drafted our guiding book & the time tested systems enacted by persevering legends from time to time, are a crowning glory, the defining edifice of our strong executive fabric & framework. It is therefore incumbent on those, voted to power & meant to uphold the sanctity & sovereignty of the public institutions to follow in letter & spirit, every word, each para & all verse enshrined in the rule book of executive functioning.

We are, as a nation witness to an unprecedented set of developments involving high profile appointments to various institutions. From the watchdog ED & IT to the ace investigator CBI, the NIA or the super vigilant CVC, there has been a fair degree of disquiet & unease surrounding appointments to these supremely independent edifices of public morality, constitutionality & integrity. At the core of the problem is the deviation & disrespect of the very selection process, the operating procedures & the basic tenets governing such high profile engagements. One suspects an undesired evolution of a seriously debilitating, highly compromised system that can damage the very faith, trust & hurt the collective conscience of our nation in the long run.

The recent case is the one involving recommendation to the SC of a couple of jurists. While Justice Dinesh Maheshwari is currently the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Sanjiv Khanna is serving the Delhi High Court since 2005. These are seen by many as being done in complete violation of the laid down procedure, governing such appointments. However quite conversely the collegium has justified its action saying “While recommending the names of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna the Collegium has taken into consideration combined seniority on all-India basis of chief justices and senior puisne judges of high courts, apart from their merit and integrity,” the collegium said, adding that it has also kept in mind the desirability of giving due representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court, as far as possible, to all the high courts.

Curiously though, Justice Sanjeev Khanna stands at serial number 33 in the combined seniority of high court judges on all-India basis. If he finds a favor by way of his elevation to the SC, he could well become chief justice of India after Justice DY Chandrachud in 2024, going by the current superannuation age of 65. It is not our case, neither our assumption that the selection of judges to the highest courts is devoid of all merit, however it is equally important that these appointments insulate themselves from any perceived flaw or inherent neglect of a well laid policy & procedure. It is the unnerving twists, tweaks & discretionary arbitration that raises some stink & makes one feel shortchanged. The palpable pain among legal fraternity is reflected in a letter by Justice Kailash Gambhir (retd) to the President of India, urging him to look into such undesirable precedent set by the collegium in appointing judges to the SC. He has lamented bypassing of guidelines concerning such appointments & cited the impeccable example of probity & morality demonstrated by late Justice H.R.Khanna (Sanjiv Khanna is his nephew), when he not only became the lone dissenting voice in a 4:1 majority judgment, upholding detention of leaders during emergency era, but he had also resigned in protest, when he was superseded by another justice M.H. Beg to the Chief Justice of Supreme court.

The greater collateral damage, we must point out is the loss to the intellectual repository & wisdom, when some of the genuinely deserving, well respected, well meaning people have to bow out. So when we see the CBI vs. CBI fracas, culminating in an unceremonious exit of its chief Alok Verma, after a very uncharacteristic badgering for 83 long days of the premier investigative agency, we must confess, the same has caused enormous hurt to this nation. The case couldn’t have been more glaring of the malafide maneuver & manipulations by the establishment till justice Patnaik’s claims to the contrary as was held by the government. Actions such as these are a big threat to the independence & efficacy of such institutions & these may cause irreversible damage to the existing architecture, around which resided in peace, the strong faith & trust of our nation.

Almost immediately, after one of the caged parrots retired hurt & bowed down eventually, Justice A.K. Sikri, one of the ablest & well respected jurists, refused the prestigious high table at CommonHealth secretariat arbitral tribunal, citing the ugly aversions & motives attributed to his being offered this assignment by the NDA government. Such can be the fallout of a perceived wrong doing & subversion of policies & procedures, of natural justice systems that could well discourage public servants of eminence to act independently in a complex intertwining of a narrow minded, self serving political & judicial quagmire.

This may not be the first & the last assault on the independence of judiciary when the very patrons, come in the crosshairs of an ugly opportune system of appointments. Those who stand to benefit may well choose to stay silent but those who see themselves being bypassed or shortchanged by the same system may well resort to voicing their frustration & dismay through their adjudications, they are empowered to. That shall be a body blow to the justice system, in which those expected to do justice find themselves at the wrong end of the stick & therefore their conduct & conclusion may be at the altar of the oath, pledge & the purest conscience & natural jurisprudence. The net summary is a grave loss to the most sacrosanct judicial system that is over burdened with the task of preserving the nation’s conscience & correcting the maladies that come with a fledgling, vested interests governed political circus. A acronym for public faith, trust & hope.

The truth & stealth surrounding appointments in the past & present may be matter of immense curiosity & conjecture. So when it is alleged that former Chief Justice of India A N Ray had only two hours to say “Yes” or “No” to his appointment back in 1973, we also know how the nomination of justice Indu Malhotra to SC stirred a debate that shouldn’t have been or the controversy surrounding Justice K. M Joseph that could have been avoided in the interest of protecting people’s faith & unquestioned trust & hope in the judiciary.