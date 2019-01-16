LONG LIVE DISSENT

Such has been the democratic decency on the wane that people speak in hush voices about the current state of affairs, afflicting us all.

Humra Quraishi

How very helplessly we are seeing the decay in our political discourse spreading out. Today not just human structures but all other institutions are getting ruined, with the political chaos holding sway & confusion gaining ground. Like mute spectators, we are witnessing massive upheavals, yet can’t cry out, nor boot out the tormentors of the day.

Tell me, how the ordinary citizen of this country can vent out his anger and disgust. Tell me, why are even non – violent protestors getting targeted and discouraged? Tell me how do I cry out; unleash my growing anguish and disgust? Tell me, where do I go carrying my apprehensions and anguish?

In fact, lathi- charged are students who want to protest; not to overlook the reported cases of students getting arrested, detained and hounded by the political mafia. Compounding the mess is the fact that there have been instances when students have been booked for speaking out, or even on the basis of morphed videos and images. No critical Face book posts are tolerated by the political who’s who of this country.

Are we living in a democracy or in the Raj or Raja days? I’m reminded of Professor Mushirul Hasan’s volume ‘The Avadh Punch: Wit and Humour in Colonial North India’ ( Niyogi Books ) where he writes of the Raj days when Indians could criticize the British rulers only through indirect and discreet ways, through cartoons and verse! The take off for the Lucknow published ‘The Avadh Punch’ was to lampoon the Brit rulers through ‘safe’ ways. So heady was the outcome and response of the Avadh Punch that within a short span 70 Punches were published in several cities of this country. Don’t tell me we have reached that phase when the Avadh Punch will have to be revived so that students can ‘safely’ relay their anger and disgust and hit out at the political rot.

In those Raj days writers and artists had set up forums and platforms with the sole objective to take on the Brits. Poets wrote verse after verse, targeting the oppressive rulers. Writers wrote long and short stories about the prevailing ground realities. There was that grit and passion to carry on that rebellious outcry, where none of the rebels bothered about the aftermath.

Today, though there’s that mounting anger but where are the forums? The space for dissent is fast shrinking. No, social media is not the substitute for public gatherings and protest meets and for those interactive sessions, where cries can be heard in the open, loud and clear. Also, tell me how many amongst us can actually access Face book and Twitter and the other sites? A farmer or a gardener or a daily wager cannot even afford two square meals; so those sites are almost a fairy tale for him. Nor to overlook the fact that it gets almost impossible to even get close to the State representatives, as they sit all too wrapped up with security phobias! So where do I go with my dissenting voice, where I can veto the lies and deceit of the political rulers.

In fact, this brings me to focus on the volume –‘India Dissents: 3,000 years of Difference, Doubt and Argument’. Published by Speaking Tiger, it dwells on the significance that ought to be given to dissent. To quote from it , ‘Throughout Indian history, various individuals and groups have questioned , ensured and debated authority – be it the State or empire, religious or political traditions , caste hierarchies, patriarchy or even the idea of god. These dissenting voices have persisted despite all attempts made to silence them. They have inspired revolutions and uprisings, helped preserve individual dignity and freedom, and promoted tolerance and a plurality in thought and lifestyle.’…And tucked in the 546 pages of this volume are words cum verse cum thoughts of Buddha, Nanak, Gandhi, Tagore, Ghalib , Akka Mahadevi , Lal Ded, Manto, Mahashweta Devi, Jayaprakash Narayan , Amartya Sen and several others.

Before the mess turns messier it is essential to make sure that the right to dissent is placed up there. And also not snatched away is the right to cry & halt the ongoing tyranny. With tyranny spreading out, one is not too sure who all will be demolished by the political rulers and their men, roaming around scot free;-

Leaving you with these lines of Sahir Ludhianvi;

‘Tyranny is but tyranny; when it grows, it is vanquished/

Blood however is blood; if it spills, it will congeal/

It will congeal on the desert sands, on the murderer’s hands/

On the brow of justice, and on chained feet/

On the unjust sword, on the sacrificial body/

Blood is blood, if it spills, it takes root/

Let them hide all they want, skulk in their lairs/

The tracks of spilled blood will point out the executioners’ abode/

Let conspiracies shroud the truth with darkness/

Each drop of blood will march out, holding aloft a lamp/…

That blood which you wished to bury in the killing fields/

Has risen today in the streets and courts/

Somewhere as a flame, somewhere as a slogan, somewhere else as a flung stone/

When blood flows, banoyets cannot contain it /

When it raises its defiant head, laws will not restrain it /

Tyranny has no caste, no community, no status nor dignity/

Tyranny is simply tyranny; from its beginning to its end/

Blood however is blood; it becomes a hundred things:

Shapes that cannot be obliterated/

Flames that can never be extinguished/

Chants that will not be suppressed;’