Digitally Yours India

In keeping with the Government’s ambitious push & plan, RBI has roped in Nandan Nilekani, the quintessential technocrat to usher in a fully digitised economy.

BY DANFES

When Manmohan Singh lead UPA government first came up with the idea of Aadhar (UIDAI) & appointed the Infosys Co-founder, Nandan Nilekani for such a tedious yet a game changer of a public program, it drew enough flak & criticism from the opposition then, mainly BJP , for heralding such a move. In some kind of anti Déjà vu, it is the BJP lead NDA, that has now sought the immense expertise & knowledge of the gentleman architect to bring in a robust framework, enabling digitisation of the Indian economy at the soonest. This amplifies the general perception that politics makes its practitioner look stupid most of his career.

RBI has appointed former UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) as the chairman of a five-member high-level committee to oversee the process of digitisation in the country. RBI in a statement said, “With a view to encourage digitisation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, as the chairman of a five-member high-level committee that will work towards deepening digital payments in India. The committee’s major role will be to review the existing status of digitisation of payments in the country, identify the current gaps in the ecosystem and suggest ways to bridge them, according to the RBI. The committee, which will submit a report card to the RBI every three months, will assess the current levels of digital payments in financial inclusion, analyse and identify best practices that can be adopted to accelerate digitisation of the economy and financial inclusion through the greater use of digital payments.

Besides, it will suggest measures to strengthen the safety and security of digital payments and provide a road map on how to increase customer confidence while accessing financial services through digital modes. The digital payments in the country took off dramatically post demonetisation in November 2016 followed by the launch of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in 2017 and the Modi government batting heavily for making Aadhaar mandatory for digital transactions. However, with the recent Supreme Court ruling making Aadhaar not mandatory, there has been a slowdown in customer addition by digital payment players. Experts said that Nilekani understands the space well and digital payments might get a major boost.

Various industry czars & bankers have lauded the recent move by RBI. Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bank Bazaar, said, “Having an RBI committee on digital payments will go a long way in helping RBI and the ecosystem identify and bridge the gaps in the ecosystem.” Vishwas Patel, Chairman of Payment Council of India told Business Line that, “We welcome this move and hope that some issues related to customer on boarding gets solved. However, it would have been great if the RBI had considered few representations from the payments industry as well.”

Other members of the committee are HR Khan, Former RBI Deputy Governor, Kishore Sansi, Former MD and CEO Vijaya Bank, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Steel; and Sanjay Jain, Chief Innovation Officer, Center for Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (CIIE), IIM Ahmadabad.

Earlier during UPA 1 regime, a panel headed by Nandan Nilekani, then chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India had suggested all government payments above Rs 1,000 must be gradually made or received electronically to cut graft, to bring about greater transparency and accountability. The panel had also recommended creation of a network of 10 lakh interoperable micro-ATMs operated by business correspondents to allow people to access their accounts at their own convenience & for ensuring graft free sending & receiving of government payments.

The government’s subsidy and electronic benefit transfers are estimated at Rs 3.5 lakh crore, or about 3.5% of GDP, and there is evidence that a large share of these payments is not reaching the beneficiaries due to leakages in system. The suggestions are significant as they come ahead of the Budget, which is expected to give out a strong signal towards efficient subsidy management.

Even though the government had accepted the report in-principle and said necessary steps would be taken to implement the recommendations of the report, we have not yet seen the kind of growth & faith in digital transactions as should have seen by now. The task force had also recommended that a last mile transaction fee of 3.14% with a cap of Rs 20 per transaction be paid by government to banks for government payments.

Further the report had said “This will also lead to positive network externalities such as reduction in leakages and achieving financial inclusion,”.

“We have also recommended transaction fee, but the government will take a final decision. This is a platform for any payment to anyone, be it entailment payment, subsidy payment, procurement payment. We have been given direction to work on this and roll it out in one year,” is what Nandan has voiced. Frontline development workers, such as school teachers, anganwadi workers, who often do not receive their salaries on time, can also receive their salaries by direct deposit into their accounts at banks and post offices.

Making India a cashless economy is one of the major goals of this government. It has suggested creation of government e-payments gateway to e-Enable straight-through processing and release of funds from finance ministry to the line ministries. It has also suggested self-service banking capabilities through mobile phones for everyone.

For the sheer scale, efficiency & transparency, this latest endeavour by RBI must be hailed. However care must be taken that the fruits of this program are well reaped & that digitisation become a very healthy & consistent trend than a knee jerk ad-hoc reform. On the flip side, the biggest fear of going digital is the risk of identity theft. Since we are culturally not attuned to digital transactions, even well-educated people run the risk of falling into phishing traps. With the rising incidence of online fraud, the risk of hacking will only grow as more people hop on to the digital platform.