Citadels of Inequality

The imbroglio surrounding Sabarimala Temple is a cause of concern, an open defiance of the country’s highest court. In one verdict, all political parties & stakeholders seem inadvertently challenged from their very credo to their current standing.

BY DANFES

We are witnessing an extraordinary theatre of absurd play in Kerala over Sabarimala temple & it being out of bounds for the women worshippers despite the Supreme Court ruling to the contrary. For all the political outfits including the Communist government, Congress & the BJP, this order seems to have inadvertently tested every weapon in their armoury of its worthiness; from their oath & allegiance to the constitutional duty, their political stewardship, electoral arithmetic & their credo, this judgement seems to have hit them in the eye & in the head both. And so far none has been able to decisively & conclusively reveal in word or in deed any of their political learning. They have not only abdicated responsibility but also mislead people in the hope that the flare up shall ebb out naturally over a period of time & that faith, tradition & belief shall for once overcome or lessen the force behind the recent SC diktat.

Sabarimala Temple issue, has, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgement taken an ugly & ungainly dimension, clandestinely abetted by most of the stakeholders including the Priests. For the party in power (CPM), this development seems to have struck it like lightening. It would have wanted to wear out the ferocious advance by BJP, to the southern state by its deft & time tested caste cum religious cum ideological heft, but for the majority Hindu electorate, that is uncomfortably divided over this very complex issue of temple politics.

BJP is gung-ho about such a development that has come as a short in its arm. Having dexterously woven the narrative around a serious ethnic awakening of its support base in the form of an oppressed working middle class, trading community, coupled with their aggressively pursuing the Hindutva agenda in the Northern belt, riding on a wave of public anger over some communist party excesses including killing of some of its prominent workers, BJP seems to have got the oxygen, it needed to lay its foothold in the Southern state, the last bastions of communists in India. But in this political brinkmanship, we see an uncharitable, uncharacteristic deriding of the SC verdict. A very dangerous plot is underway to undermine the court’s ruling under the garb of centuries old tradition. If the rule of the law must prevail, irrespective of how & what we think of our beliefs, faith & traditions, there is very little scope to play religious politics, bereft of the legal sanctimony, yet so glorifying of the medieval time, moronic practice, rooted in deep patriarchy. What makes the situation uniquely decomposing is that neither of the government at state nor at the centre seems keen to enforce their writ fearing electoral & populist backlash. Overall an, overbearing portrayal of how we can blatantly further archaic beliefs & intertwine these to a pliable official propagandist machinery.

Can you think of a state feigning helplessness, albeit suspect, in controlling few hundred hooligans who have tried to subvert the law & defy the SC by orchestrating mobs & venting their ire at the women pilgrims?. The picture that is fast emerging is one of pusillanimity, abdication of responsibility & playing to the gallery. So while journalists are attacked, the priests are being pliant to the powers to be. While the Kerala Government may have wanted to be seen as fulfilling its responsibility towards the highest court, it runs the risk of losing a popular & sizeable vote chunk, come election time. Hence it is playing a waiting game with a little push & a nudge, hoping that an overdose of the Sangh posturing & heckling may lead to some censure by the courts as well as law abiding people. But this may not be the best strategy or time to expose your adversary who is gaining some traction from the temple politics. BJP, mind you has nothing to lose but everything to gain.

It is an irony though that the congress would also want to sound too politically correct & in the process exposes itself to the huge risk of reducing itself to an ideological pygmy, having to align itself with the RSS in such a situation. It is no wonder that BJP is celebrating such chaos in the God’s own country hoping to make as much capital as it could before the Lok Sabha elections & as a precursor to the next state elections. CPM on the other hand is finding itself caught in a vortex of a communally divisive horizon, with Hindus forming a majority 55% of the total population of the state. So any ill thought, full blown attempt at implementing the order, insiders believe, would seriously dent their chance of a re-election.

And therein lay the paradox. BJP & Modi government would want us to believe that they have utmost respect for the law of the land when it comes to a prickly issue of RamJanambhoomi. None other than the premier himself in a recent interview to ANI has reiterated his stand on this issue & has expressed hope that SC ruling should be awaited & must be abided by one & all. But by doing so, he has put himself & his party in a very piquant situation. So while advocating for the sanctity of laws above everything else, he has failed to elucidate on the distinction between a Sabarimala & the Ram Mandir as issues of same faith & belief. By that analogy, the centre must exhort & advise the state to implement the SC ruling that allows women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Sabarimala temple. And when a Triple Talaq becomes an issue for great concern for this government & its single minded focus to see it adjudicated by the courts as a matter of gender equality, following this up with a vote in the Lok Sabha, why then are we witness to such a harangue in respect of the Sabarimala shrine. There can’t be a greater dichotomy & contradiction than what is on display by this government & the BJP.

It remains to be seen how the NDA allies would react to such a development. Sans a Ram Vilas Paswan, having joined the chorus over women’s entry in Sabarimala temple, citing women’s foray into space as an equivalent, we see no more voices out of the NDA stable. We haven’t forgotten union minister Anant kumar Hegde calling the handling of the Sabarimala matter as a ‘daylight rape of Hindu people’. Do we see a new paradigm in Indian political circus, unwilling to risk its share of the more dominant, majority vote bank in Hindus?

But just like there is no celebrating such instances of state exercising overt & covert pressure on the judiciary, it is also felt by some that an unnecessary infringement of certain beliefs, practices & idiosyncrasies by the judiciary is equally avoidable. It would always be a zero sum game more so when the political outfits see such adjudications causing a serious collateral damage to their vote banks, something they would vehemently fight, tooth & nail. Any verdict on such a subject with such communal & religious overtures can become highly debatable. What you & I see more & more about the principle of equality, freedom, liberty & faith that should hold precedence over anything else, the lesser it is seen by champions of a certain ideology in these overtones or colours. Would the state be doing itself & its constitutional duty an enormous favour by making an example of its respect & sanctity of the constitution & its abiding institutions that follow from its tenets, articles, word & verse or would it prefer upholding popular & mighty beliefs which also some would argue flow from the edicts of the same bible, holy book, the same constitution. This is not to say that the Hindutva objections to the Supreme Court judgment are right. Let us say that this is only one temple that has special rituals and worshippers there have unique beliefs that should be protected. Yet we argue that anyone such as Lingayats in Karnataka, who stress their differences from the customs and practices that Hindutva people have declared orthodox are mistaken. This anomaly is thus a natural consequence of the attempt to redefine a very complex, naturally evolving system of contradictory and overlapping beliefs into something homogenous. If we let some temples or places of worship to have the same rights that the constitution ascribes for good reason to minority faiths, in order to protect a serious cultural diversity, then we must also accept that their worshippers are de facto minorities in India.

In a uniquely beautiful country like India, surging as it is like a nation in hurry, it would be a travesty if we were to debar few from exercising their right to worship & visit to a religious place on the basis of their caste or their gender. Equally bigger is the tragedy of an open defiance or helplessness of the state to exercise its power & ensure its writ on governance. It is in this spirit & quest for parity & fellow respect that such landmark interventions by the judiciary must hold. Right to equality is fundamental & it must not only be enforced, regardless of the color, caste, creed or compulsion, but it should be seen as enforceable in an evolving society like ours. It should be the endeavour of the law enforcing apparatus to support the women in their odyssey to the last of male dominated bastions. Only then shall a country as tolerant & secular & free as ours prove its true accommodating character & stature.

In a idealistic, status quo- ic world, one may argue that matters involving complex religious & sectarian beliefs should be left untouched & not purged for some measure of good for the society, but shouldn’t the same reticence & principle be worrying too for a society that seeks to empower women every day, every occasion & every platform. Isn’t “Beti Bachao, Beti Padao” is a natural corollary of the overarching broad based canvass called equality of genders. The state must have sure made its arguments before the SC in Sabarimala issue. But then why did it fail to convince the Lordships? Who do we look up to for a saner outlook & rationale theory to prevail & allow individual liberty & freedom to flow uninterruptedly form the constitutionally glorified citadels? What are we then going to wait for in the Ram Janmbhoomi case, if we were to see the verdict in the light of whom it favours & who it doesn’t, religiously speaking?

These are ominous signs in a highly polarised, mono-synchronised, neo-fundamentalist scheme of adaptations that can only make the edicts of our sacred guiding book of constitution open to criticism by all & sundry. It would be to no one’s advantage, staring with scepticism every judgement & looking at motives in every possible reaction by the government. By simply subjecting ourselves to a well settled ombudsman ship, at the highest perch & nest of justice, we would be avoiding any unwanted disruption to public order & sense. But alas, that doesn’t seem to be happening & we see a new trend catching up in public discourse hemmed in by the incumbent governments.

At the core of the current conflict is the cultural diversity imbibed in religious or minority belief. When the founding framer of our constitution Dr. Ambedkar said that merely opening the doors of places of worship, through government action or otherwise, is not an answer to structural or religious discrimination, he couldn’t have been more articulate. When the goal is equality, it must be the equality in the eyes of doctrine. Our problem perhaps is more deep rooted. Indian state has inherited or acquired many rights of ownership or management over various religious places of worship, including major Hindu temples. This is primarily unmerited. While it violates the secular principles, it discriminates between some beliefs and others to the extent that it allows some worshippers a free run to make their own rules whilst letting others to seek out the state. Again it implies that the state must engage itself with religious principles and management that runs parallel to its doctrine of a secular fabric & character. If the sole idea & purpose behind such state involvement is to protect the interests of all worshippers, why then should it be seen as discriminating at all, something that has the potential to erode its very credo. Precisely for this reason, do we see a state of emergency developing in Sabarimala with a ruling party functionary heading the trust?

The solution is religious reform & that must emerge from within a political framework. It should in no manner be seen as a battle between the followers /worshippers & the state. It should actually be seen as a dispute between followers of one belief and other. It is because of the fact that the state is involved, we allow religious bigots an unbridled run to reinforce their writ & in capturing the state in order to be seen as sole protectors of their religion. That is why you see a gay BJP celebrating the happenings in Sabarimala. It sort of furthers their hallucinations that Hindus were under a threat, unless India became a Hindu Rashtra.

In a liberal country as ours, we have the right to protest and criticise the traditions of places like Sabarimala. This is the essence of a thriving democracy in which protecting these rights & being tolerant of religious and cultural diversity make us the great nation that we are. We must protest & detest an exclusionary set of guidelines. However care must be exercised not to drag the state into a battle over religion. It can have serious implications.