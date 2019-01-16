Chaos in Trumpistan

Amidst the mounting frustration & surging anti-protectionism sentiment, Trump continues to play hard ball on the Mexico Wall issue.

Shankar Kumar

The US is deep in domestic turmoil. Weeks have passed since the government shutdown on President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for a wall on the border with Mexico is on. The US President believes that to stop drugs, gangs, human trafficking and criminal elements from coming in the US, only a good old fashioned wall will work. But lawmakers don’t feel that Trump is working in the country’s genuine interests. They have refused to acknowledge Trump’s demand for money for the proposed wall, resulting in the longest ever shutdown in the US which has affected thousands of federal workers. They are without pay and facing mounting hardships. Several airports have closed their terminals because of shortage of security agents. Staff at weather forecasting stations have also left coming to office, leaving Washington and other cities without any weather related news at the time when majority of American cities are battling with heavy snowfall.

Though this is not the first time the US is witnessing shutdown, it faced the similar situation in 1995-1996 when Bill Clinton was the US President. That time shutdown lasted for 21 days, but this time it has crossed all past records, throwing the world’s top economic power in lurch. According to S&P Global Ratings, the shutdown has cost the US economy $3.6 billion in two weeks.

Earlier Trump threatened that he would declare a national emergency and build the wall with money appropriated from military, water management and disaster management funds, but he backed away from issuing such threat, even as Democrats who control the House of Representative have made it clear that they would not support the President’s plan to construct a wall on border. Even White House staffing has got severely affected on account of shutdown, prompting President Trump to complain in a tweet: “There is almost nobody in the WH but me.”

Already, they have expressed their anger with the federal government’s immigration plan. Some Republican lawmakers too are not happy with Trump’s action. They appear to be in deep embarrassment as probe into Russians’ role in the 2016 presidential polls, throws light on Trump’s uncalled for action during the election which led to the defeat of Hillary Clinton despite the fact that she was the most popular presidential candidate in the US. In an interview with Fox News on January 11, he strongly denied the New York Times story that alleged that the FBI launched probe is heading towards establishing that he was secretly working on behalf of Russia.



The US daily further reported that following Trump’s controversial firing of former FBI director James Comey in May, 2017 “law enforcement officials became so concerned by the President’s behavior that they began investigating whether he had been working on behalf of Russia against American interests.” Trump said the story which claimed the investigation opened after Trump fired the FBI director was “the most insulting article ever written.”



In the meantime, the FBI has issued dozens of indictments and steadily chalked up convictions of some of President’s close associates, including his former personal lawyer, his ex-campaign chief and his former National Security Advisor. The lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been sentenced to three years in prison for multiple crimes, including felony violations of campaign finance laws he undertook, prosecutors alleged, under Trump’s direction. Former campaign chief, Paul Manafort, has been convicted in one case brought by Mueller and pleaded guilty in another, over financial crimes related to his work in Ukraine before the 2016 campaign, and for witness tampering. And the ex-National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his Moscow ties. The investigation is set to continue to cast a cloud over the White House: a judge has given an extension to the secret grand jury empanelled in the probe, extending its original 18-month mandate.

In the American history, no president has caused as much unhappiness among liberals, moderates as Trump. His bullying tactics has become a cause of concern for US allies also. He has repeatedly called NATO countries to pay America for their great military protection, or protect them, “this situation can’t continue.”

In this background, French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for creating a continent military group independent of the US assumes high significance. In an interview with Europe 1 radio recently, the French President talked about creating a “true European army” because “we have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America.” On the foreign policy front, there is no spot where Trump on account of his lack of understanding of ground situation in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle-East, Europe, Latin America has not created darkness. He suddenly decided to pull out US troops from Syria and warned that he may bring troops’ reduction in Afghanistan—leaving the international community shocked and saddened.

Israel, the US’ closest ally, persuaded the US President to avoid taking any haste decision on troops’ withdrawal from the war-ridden West Asian country as months ago he had himself signaled for his preference for a prompt declaration of victory over ISIS and the return of the American troops from Syria. Yet Trump, ignoring all sane advices, reversed the course, leaving Israel, Turkey and others to fight ISIS on their own. With this, the gains of the US-led anti-ISIS campaign in the last three years are expected to suffer a huge damage. There is a fear that withdrawal of 2000 US troops from Syria would facilitate revival of ISIS. Hence, chaos has become a rule under Trump’s administration. Once the FBI probe into the President’s controversial action during the 2016 polls, reaches a conclusive, Trump will find it hard to escape impeachment. Already, Democrats are baying for his blood and so are some moderate Republicans.