Leverage technology, AI to boost flying ecosystem: Suresh Prabhu

Stressing the importance of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu stressed the need to leverage these modern technologies to improve the global flying ecosystem, here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the first-ever Global Aviation Summit (GAS) 2019, the Minister said that the sustainability of the aviation sector is also important and we must ensure that our flying practices remain ‘planet-friendly’.

“It is our bounden duty to ensure that our skies remain blue for all times to come… We are trying to professionalize the entire aviation sector. We have zero tolerance for safety violations,” Prabhu asserted in his inaugural remarks.

He added that the Indian aviation sector has been growing at the rate of 20 per cent for the last four years — the highest in the world — and led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the country is ready with a robust growth strategy to pave the way forward.

In this context, Prabhu pointed out that the government has already announced a Drone Policy to ensure several drones are manufactured in India and will now launch a road-map for aircraft manufacturing in the country.

He is also expected to unveil India’s first-ever Air Cargo Policy on Tuesday and said the country will introduce a National Logistics Policy shortly which will enable the creation of several logistic hubs across India.

In his address, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the GAS would be a landmark event for not just the Indian aviation sector but also for the global aviation sector.

“Flying in India is more affordable than plying on an auto-rickshaw, on a per kilometre basis. We want to go from auto-rickshaws to ‘air-rickshaws’,” Sinha added.

Earlier, Prabhu, Sinha and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the two-day GAS, themed ‘Flying For All’, against the backdrop of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s prediction of a “100 per cent increase in global air travel by 2030”.

Organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation along with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the first GAS 2019 will discuss how to ride this strong tailwind of growth and pave the way forward for the aviation sector, with representatives and delegates from over 80 countries participating.

The GAS is supported by the International Civil Aviation Organization, Federal Aviation Administration of the US, International Air Transport Association, Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation, Airports Council International and Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines and will include conferences, exhibitions and G2G, G2B and B2B exchanges.