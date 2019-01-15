BSF officer killed in Pakistani firing

An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed on Tuesday in Pakistani firing on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

BSF sources said the Pakistani troops violated the 2003 ceasefire on the international border in Hiranagar sector.

“An Assistant Commandant of the BSF was injured in the firing. He was shifted to the Army Hospital in Udhampur where he succumbed to his critical injuries,” an official said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army resorted to firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

“Pakistan troops used small arms and mortars to target our positions in Sunderbani sector. Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively,” Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand told IANS.

“The firing exchanges started at 10 a.m. and continued for some time. No casualty or damage was reported on our side,” the official added.