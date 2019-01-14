Vadra aide joins ED probe in money laundering case

Three days after a Delhi court granted interim protection from arrest, Robert Vadra’s close aide Manoj Arora on Monday joined an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.

He said Arora presented himself for questioning on Monday morning.

On Friday, a Delhi court granted interim protection from arrest to Arora and asked him to join the agency’s probe.

The ED investigation relates to ownership of undisclosed assets abroad worth 1.9 million pounds allegedly belonging to Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The ED lodged a money laundering case against Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the new Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

It said the London-based property was bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on its renovation.

On December 7, as part of its investigation, the ED conducted searches at a number of premises in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.