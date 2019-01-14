Kerber downs Hercog 6-2, 6-2 in round 1 of Australian Open

Former champion Angelique Kerber defeated Polona Hercog 6-2, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena here on Monday.

Kerber didn’t lose a single serve in the match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes, and saved all four breakpoint opportunities as she scored her fifth win over Hercog in seven meetings in the last decade, reports Efe news.

“It’s a really special court, a really special place for me,” Kerber said after the match.

“It’s where it all started for me, it’s where I won my first Grand Slam… Every time I walk on this court I have such great memories,” she added.

Kerber will now play against Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia, who defeated American Bernarda Pera, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a match that lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.