I’m victim of my career: Elaine Paige

Singer Elaine Paige says she has been using hearing aids for two years, after five decades in the music industry damaged her ears.

The 70-year-old has spent 55 years in the business and claims that years of singing and using headphones have affected her ability to hear clearly, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Paige wears hearing aids every day, but is insistent that the condition isn’t slowing her down or affecting her ability to work.

The star, who has been hiding the aids behind her blonde mane, told The Sun: “I’m a victim of my career, having worked in the music business for over 55 years.

“Using headphones, singing with musicians and orchestras in confined surroundings obviously damages the ear.”

Paige, who was pictured wearing hearing aids during a game of tennis over the festive period, has starred in countless high profile productions including Evita, Cats and Chess.

The performer certainly isn’t slowing down as she is slated to jet to Australia for a number of gigs as well as several projects on English soil.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1995 and received five years of treatment before she was given the all clear.