Cylinder blast sparks fire at Kumbh Mela

A fire broke out in the Kumbh premises here on Monday, destroying a large part of the tented area, officials said. But no loss of life was reported.

The fire erupted in Sector 13 of the sprawling Kumbh complex due to an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder at the ‘Digambar Akhada’ camp, an Uttar Pradesh government spokesman told IANS.

“It was a minor fire and no casualties have been reported so far. The fire was caused by an accidental cylinder explosion,” Triloki Ram, Deputy Director at the Media Centre, told reporters, quoting Superintendent of Police Sangam Purnendu Singh.

But thick black plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

Although there was no loss of life, it did cause panic among Hindu devotees gathered here from across the country.

Five fire tenders put out the blaze. Police personnel and soldiers have been deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

The Kumbh 2019 starts on Tuesday. The mega religious, spiritual and cultural congregation attracts millions to the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers and the mystical Saraswati.