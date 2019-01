BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday announced that her party and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will fight together in an alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

She described the alliance as a new political revolution that will rob Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah off their sleep.

Addressing a press conference jointly with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, she said the alliance has the capacity to stop the BJP from coming to power again.