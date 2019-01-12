BJP real kingmaker behind opposition alliance: Gadkari

The BJP on Saturday hit out at the opposition alliance,

saying their coming together was because of the “fear” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the saffron party was the real “kingmaker” behind the “mahagathbandhan”.

The saffron party, in its political resolution passed here at the last day of the two-day BJP National Convention, said no matter how many parties join the opposition alliance, their defeat is inevitable in the coming Lok Sabha polls and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory was for sure.

“Those, who never wish ‘namaste’ to each other, are today coming together. In fact we are the real kingmaker of their friendship. They have come together due to our fear. They don’t have any principle even though they are making alliances. They are opportunist. They don’t have any shame. Those, whose defeat is evident, want to defeat us. We are courageous people and would ensure their defeat,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while presenting the party’s political resolution.

“No matter how many parties join the opposition alliance. No matter how many baseless allegations they level against us, they are the people indulged in corruption and the politics of casteism. We will defeat them,” he added.

Gadkari slammed the Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi for attacking the Modi-government on the Rafale fighter jet deal and using “foul” languages against the Prime Minister, saying the opposition parties were not able to digest the achievements of the BJP-led government.

“The country is changing. We are the fastest growing economy. The Congress is not able to digest this situation. They are resorting to baseless allegations. The Supreme Court has given a clean chit to the government on Rafale. Nirmalaji (Sitharaman) has spoken at length in Lok Sabha. But despite that the Congress is levelling baseless corruption charges.

“The Prime Minister belongs to no political party. He represents crores of Indians. The way the Congress President has been attacking him, does not behove him. They cannot digest the fact that a man from a poor background, who used to sell tea, has become the prime minister of the country. That is why they are resorting to baseless allegations and this has been thier policy,” he said.

Referring to the government’s major pro-poor initiatives, the former BJP President urged the intellectual class of the society to audit the performance of the Modi government while claiming that what could not be achieved in the last 60 years were achieved in the past four-and-a-half years.

“When the BJP-led NDA government came to the Centre, the country was in bad shape. The corruption was at an all time high. We were among the five fragile countries. There was a non-performing and visionless government.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have transformed the country on many fronts. Social and economic equality were our commitments and we have delivered on these fronts. Without disturbing the reservation for SCs/STs and OBC, we have provided 10 per cent reservation to the the poor and economically backward of upper castes. It was a revolutionary decision,” he said.

The Minister also referred to Triple Talaq Bill, saying that it will ensure justice to “our Muslim sisters”.

Accusing the Congress and its Prime Minister of ruining the poor of the country, Gadkari said that their leaders only gave slogans to remove poverty but did nothing for them except making 20-point agendas.

“Our schemes like gas and power connections, and other reform measures have transformed the life of the poor. The number of people above poverty line has gone up. Over 60 crore people have benefited fron Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. We implemented in letter and spirit what we had said,” he said, adding that the first time country has seen no difference in saying and deeds.

Gadkari also mentioned the Goods and Service Tax and demonetisation as major achievements of the Modi government and urged the party cadres to take a resolve to make Modi the Prime Minister again.