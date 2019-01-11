Tite to remain Brazil boss until at least 2022

Brazil coach Tite will keep his job until at least the 2022 World Cup, regardless of the team’s performance as hosts of this year’s Copa America, the head of the country’s football federation said.

“(Tite) has a contract until the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and he will stay in the job until then,” Federation President Rogerio Caboclo told reporters on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tite, whose real name is Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, replaced Brazil’s 1994 World Cup-winning captain Dunga as national coach in 2016 when the team was in disarray.

He led the five-time world champions to nine consecutive World Cup qualifying victories, earning the team favourite status before last year’s edition of the showpiece tournament in Russia.

However, the Selecao failed to hit top form and were eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Caboclo was speaking during a news conference to mark the start of ticket sales for the Copa America, which will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7.