RLD very much part of SP-BSP alliance: Ajit Singh

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Friday said that it was very much a part of the upcoming alliance between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

RLD chief Ajit Singh, however, said that the seat sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls was yet to be decided.

Informed sources said the RLD, which is predominantly a western Uttar Pradesh party, with considerable following among Jats and farmers, is seeking Baghpat, Kairana and Muzaffarnagar constituencies.

However, the SP and BSP are reluctant to give it more than two seats.

Asked if the Congress was not a part of the alliance, Ajit Singh said this had to be decided by the SP and BSP.

RLD did not win any seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan, however, won from Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh in a Lok Sabha by-election.