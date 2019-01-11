Ousted CBI chief Alok Verma quits

Ousted CBI chief Alok Verma resigned on Friday, a day after he was shifted from the post by a high-level committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Verma, who was transferred as Director General, Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, refused to take up the new job and instead sent his resignation to the government.

“… Also, it may be noted that the undersigned would have already superannuated as on July 31, 2017 and was only serving the government as Director, CBI, till January 31, 2019, as the same was a fixed tenure role.

“The undersigned is no longer Director, CBI, and has already crossed his superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. Accordingly, the undersigned may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today,” he said in his letter to Personnel Secretary Chandramouli C.

Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI chief was to expire on January 31.