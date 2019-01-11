Court extends Chidambarams’ interim protection from arrest

A Delhi court on Friday extended former Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti’s interim protection from arrest till February 1 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating how Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

The ED on October 25, 2018 filed a charge-sheet in the case naming Chidambaram and a few others.

The CBI had on July 19, 2018 filed another chargesheet against 18 persons in the case.