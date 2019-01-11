BJP office vandalised in Assam

As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 continued in Assam, a group of agitators vandalised a BJP office near here, police said on Friday.

The agitators belonging to Oikya Sena Asom on Thursday night vandalised the office in Palashbari area.

The police said the protesters set fire to the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and also blocked the national highway shouting slogans against the BJP-led NDA government.

Later, the police took the agitators into custody.

Assam has witness protests since the Union Cabinet on Monday approved the Bill that aims to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to make illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan eligible for citizenship of India, after a Joint Parliamentary Committee submitted its recommendations to the Lok Sabha.

While the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has snapped its ties with the BJP over the Bill and it’s three ministers resigned, four members of the Central government nominated high powered committee to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord have also declined to be participate.

On Tuesday, the northeastern states observed a total shutdown in protest.