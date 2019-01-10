Xi, Kim speak highly of China-N.Korea friendship

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have spoken highly of the China-North Korea friendship during their talks in Beijing.

Xi pointed out during the talks Kim’s visit to China at the beginning of 2019, which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-North Korea diplomatic relationship, fully embodied the great importance Kim attaches to the two countries’ traditional friendship, Xinhua reported on Thursday.

“I highly appreciate it, and, on behalf of the CPC (Communist Party of China), the Chinese government and the Chinese people, extend sincere festival greetings to the WPK (Workers’ Party of Korea) and the government and the people of North Korea,” Xi said.

Kim is the chairman of WPK. Xi stressed that with concerted efforts of both sides, the China-North Korea relations opened a new historic chapter in 2018.

The two sides, with concrete actions, have demonstrated the strong vitality of the China-North Korea friendship and displayed the resolute determination of the two countries to jointly advance the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the China-North Korea relationship and bears great significance to the efforts of building on past successes to further advance bilateral relationship.

“I am willing to work with Comrade Chairman (Kim) to make sound efforts to guide the future development of China-North Korea relationship,” Xi said.

He said the two sides should maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic communication, deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation, and promote the long-term, healthy and stable development of China-North Korea relations.

Kim said he was grateful to Xi for taking time from a busy schedule at the beginning of the year to receive the North Korean delegation. He extended festival greetings to the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people on behalf the WPK, the government and the people of North Korea.

The North Korean leader said with this visit, he hoped to take the opportunity of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and push for North Korea-China friendly ties to be consolidated and improved with each passing day.