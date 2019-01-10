Winter session historic as quota bill passed: Minister

The Winter session of parliament was “historic” as the bill to provide 10 per cent quota for upper castes in jobs and higher education was passed, the government said on Thursday but blamed the opposition for disruptions that led to “low productivity”.

Addressing the media here after the conclusion of the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that 14 bills were passed in the Lok Sabha and four in the Rajya Sabha.

He said the Lok Sabha had 47 per cent productivity in its 17 sittings and Rajya Sabha had 27 per cent productivity in its 18 sittings during the session that began on December 11.

“It was a historic session as the bill to provide quota to the poor among the general category was passed. It will benefit crores of people,” he said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel, who was also present, blamed the opposition for disruptions in the two Houses that led to low productivity.

He said that the triple talaq bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha but the government was “serious” about it.

“It should be passed in every condition. It is aimed at protecting the honour of Muslim women,” he said.

He rejected opposition criticism that important bills were rushed without scrutiny and said matters were discussed in business advisory committee meetings and due procedures were followed.

Goel said that business was transacted in Rajya Sabha only for three days and blamed the opposition for creating disruptions.

“They kept disrupting the House on one issue or the other,” he said.

Goel said that the House witnessed a smooth discussion for over eight hours on the quota bill on the last day.

“If political parties want the Parliament can function smoothly,” he said.