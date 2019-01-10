Tibet receives over 30 mn tourists in 2018

ore than 30 million tourists visited Tibet in 2018, up 31.5 per cent year-on-year, an official report revealed on Thursday.

It is the first time the number has exceeded 30 million, reports Xinhua news agency.

Authorities believe that the tourist number could exceed 40 million this year, Qizhala, chairman of the regional government, said in the report released at the second session of the 11th People’s Congress of Tibet.

Policies have been rolled out to develop tourist attractions, hotels, tour buses and air routes.

Last year, tourism revenue went up 29.2 per cent year-on-year to 49 billion yuan ($7 billion).