Tata Power Delhi, Norway’s PIXII ink deal on grid

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) has signed an agreement with Norwegian power technology company PIXII to explore the use of distributed pole-mounted storage to boost the strength of the distribution grid in the capital, a statement said on Thursday.

The Delhi distribution company (discom) said the agreement, signed during Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s official visit earlier this week, was designed to explore the use of distributed pole-mounted storage for a resilient and sustainable distribution grid.

The project aimed to improve the health of the distribution network by significantly reducing technical losses and would augment the overall network integrity for addition of renewables and other energy resources, the statement said.

“With this distributed storage, Tata Power-DDL aims to reduce the strain on distribution transformers by smoothening the daily electricity peaking cycle. The integrated system will also help reduce technical losses and improve the asset health of feeders and distribution transformers,” it said.

“The company is evaluating pole-mounted storage solutions to address the challenge of space constraints to bring a reliable and a robust grid for customers and communities.”

Commenting on the development, TPDDL Chief Executive Sanjay Banga said: “We are excited to partner with PIXII to explore pole-mounted storage cost effective solutions.

“We are looking forward to contributing to a greener, more cost-effective, and reliable grid together with Tata Power-DDL,” said PIXII Chief Innovation Officer Ole Jakob Sordalen.