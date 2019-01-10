Surjewala to be Congress candidate for Jind by-polls

The Congress on Wednesday announced that party’s Communications Incharge Randeep Surjewala will be its candidate for the by-election in Haryana’s Jind assembly constituency later this month.

Party sources said that the decision to field Surjewala, who is an MLA from Kaithal, was taken as the by-poll is crucial for the party in view of assembly polls later this year.

Surjewala is seen by the party as a strong candidate as he had earlier won polls from Jind district.

By-election to Jind seat in Haryana will be held on January 28 and the counting of votes will take place on January 31. The seat fell vacant after the death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Middha in September.