Rafael Nadal ends first practice session in Melbourne without discomfort

Spanish world No 2 Rafael Nadal held his first training session in Melbourne on Thursday as he prepares for the Australian Open, which starts next week.

Nadal, who pulled out of the Brisbane International last week with a left thigh strain, ended his practice session with South Africa’s world No 6 Kevin Anderson without sustaining any injuries, reports Efe news.

The world No 2, who was forced to retire from last year’s tournament due to injury, is looking to add to his 17 career major titles.

The Australian Open will be his first competitive tournament since a knee injury forced him to retire from the US Open semi-finals in September. He also underwent ankle surgery in November

Nadal, who won the Australian Open in 2009, will discover his first round opponent on Thursday evening after the draw at Margaret Court Arena.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, starts on Monday.