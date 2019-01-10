Narendra Modi ‘delighted’ over passage of 10% quota bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his “delighted” over the passage of Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha to provide 10 per cent quota to upper castes in government jobs and higher educational institutions and called it “a victory for social justice”.

“Glad to see such widespread support for the Bill. The House also witnessed a vibrant debate, where several members expressed their insightful opinions,” he tweeted.

“It ensures a wider canvas for our Yuva Shakti to showcase their prowess and contribute towards India’s transformation.”

With the passage of the bill, Modi said, “we pay tributes to the makers of our Constitution and the great freedom fighters, who envisioned an India that is strong and inclusive”.

BJP President Amit Shah also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi and the parliamentarians who supported the bill.