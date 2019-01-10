Manchester City crush lowly Burton to grab Carabao Cup final berth

Manchester City dismantled third-division side Burton Albion F.C. 9-0 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal tie.

Gabriel Jesus on Wednesday scored four times for the defending Premier League champions, while Kevin de Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez contributed a goal each in front of delirious supporters at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, reports Efe news.

City led 4-0 at half-time against a team 51 places below them in English professional soccer.

With their spot in the final assured, City will have to wait for the outcome of the second leg between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea to know the identity of their opponent.

Spurs beat Chelsea 1-0 Tuesday in the first leg.