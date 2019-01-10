Honda Cars India introduces new petrol grade of Honda City

Passenger car maker Honda Cars India on Thursday introduced a new petrol grade of its mid-size sedan Honda City, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 12.7 lakh.

According to the company, the addition of new ZX MT (petrol) grade is in response to high demand for top petrol variant in manual transmission from City buyers.

“We are delighted to introduce the new ZX variant of Honda City in petrol with manual transmission to complete the top spec ZX range and offer increased choice for our customers,” said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India.

The Honda City is now offered in four grades in manual transmission for petrol and diesel – SV,V,VX and ZX grades.

Additionally, petrol CVT is also available in V, VX and ZX grades.