TMC MP Saumitra Khan joins BJP

In a setback to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Khan’s induction in the saffron party was announced at a press conference here following his meeting with BJP President Amit Shah.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy were also present.

Khan, elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, represents Bishnupur constituency. He was earlier an MLA in the state Assembly from Katulpur.