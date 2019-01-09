CJI Gogoi nominates Justice Sikri to represent him in high-powered panel on Verma

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday nominated Justice A.K. Sikri to represent him in the meeting of a high powered committee that would take up government’s move to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his powers, functions and duties including supervisory role in the wake of a complaint by the Special Director, Rakesh Asthana.

The meeting of the high powered committee, sources in top court said, is slated to take place on Wednesday evening at Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi are members of the committee.

Chief Justice Gogoi, sources said, is staying away from the meeting as he authored the judgement by which Verma was on Tuesday reinstated as CBI Director and his powers were restored albeit with a rider that he would “cease and desist” from taking any “major policy” decisions and only attend routine functions.

The top court while overturning the CVC and Central government’s October 23 decision divesting Verrma of his power to function as CBI Director had said that the issue of divesting Verma of powers and functions may be considered by the committee under Section 4A(1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

The court had said that Alok Verma’s case be considered by the committee within a week’s time from its judgment on Tuesday.

Section 4A(1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act says the Central government shall appoint the CBI Director on the recommendation of the committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha or that of single largest opposition party and the Chief Justice of India or Judge of the Supreme Court nominated by him (CJI).