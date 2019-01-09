Barty knocks out World NO.1 Halep, advances to last 8 in Sydney

Australias Ashleigh Barty stunned World No.1 Simona Halep to advance to the quarterfinals of the Sydney International on Wednesday.

The Australian number one beat the reigning Roland Garros champion Halep 6-4, 6-4, as her aggressive approach was rewarded, reports Efe news.

Barty hit 26 winners to the nine by the Romanian, who was also hampered by errant play which saw her hit 22 unforced errors.

The Australian, ranked 15th in the world, moves on to the last eight of the tournament.

She will have to wait to discover who her opponent in the quarterfinals will be, after two Round of 32 games were canceled Tuesday.